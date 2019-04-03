Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A 70-degree surge is coming soon



You will see highs reach warmer levels this afternoon. Many of us got to enjoy temperatures around the 60-degree mark on Tuesday. I think a whole lot more will see highs get there and beyond for Wednesday. There is a solid chance that we see those numbers reach the upper 60s.

All of this is happening as we await the arrival of the next major weather player. Before it gets here, temperatures will probably climb to 70 or even higher. This is the good stuff! Our only issue with Thursday is the rain chance. The same system allowing us to reach that kind of warmth is also a system bringing rain to the region. Showers will roll in during the evening hours and remain steady through the early morning on Friday.

I think that your Friday morning will include plenty of rain. Most will catch a break by that afternoon. While I don't think it is a washout of a day, I do think that it is a very dreary and damp one. The only remaining rain chance will be the scattered activity of the evening hours. Those chances aren't very impressive!

This weekend will be out of this world for warm weather fans. Many will get a true taste of 70 or higher. It is the kind of weekend we have been waiting for a whole season to see again.

Have a wonderful Wednesday.