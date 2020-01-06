Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A FIRST CALL and an active pattern

Be sure to get out and enjoy all the sunshine you can today. Yes, it will be difficult since we are pretty chilly. The good news is that we will be running around normal. I think highs will come in around 40-45 out there today.

The first wave of the week will arrive on Tuesday. It is a system that will be in and out of here rather quickly. As temperatures drop tonight, this system will spread some moisture into the region on Tuesday morning. There is just enough cold and moisture to cause snow to develop. You might actually get a small amount on the ground. The odds of that happening this time look a little better than they did this last time. The reason, we are actually cold going into it. You have a better chance to see accumulations south and east of Lexington. I think there is a chance that some of you will see 1-2" ot total accumulation.

It gets even more active by the end of the week and into the weekend. A frontal boundary will press into the area and slow down. In a set-up like this, you can get multiple waves of energy to roll along the front. In this case, we could see several big-time rain producers pass right over us. I think that there is even a chance that we see some thunderstorms with this pattern. Friends, the ground is so saturated right now, and that means trouble. The only reason we were flood-free this last time is because it didn't come as one big heavy dose. It was able to fan out and not be as heavy. The look that this late week system has is much more aggressive.

We'll watch it and have more updates as it gets closer.