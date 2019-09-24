Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A Fall feel finally shows up



We are on the other side of a pretty nice cold front. It brought a few showers on Monday. No one will see any rain today or tomorrow. Expect dry weather with some nice temperatures. I think this little run with Fall is the best we'll have for a little while.

Another cold front will trigger showers on Thursday. It is this same system that keeps our temperatures down for one more day. Again, do not expect a significant amount of rain.

Just as soon as the second front of the week passes through Kentucky, it will return to the north as a warm front. Temperatures will begin to climb to summer-like levels on Friday. It will probably be even hotter this weekend. Many of you will see highs reach the low to maybe even some mid-90s.

Have a great day!