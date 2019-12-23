Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A Spring-like Christmas pattern

I have said this a lot lately if we can't have a white Christmas, I guess 55-60 will be just fine! It is that kind of feel that we will get around here. We'll remain dry until the end of the week. Rounds of showers will begin pressing through the region.

It looks like highs will come in around the 50s to the 60s for the remainder of the week. Christmas Eve will feature a mix of sun & clouds with those milder temps. It will spread into Christmas Day as well.

Have a great week!