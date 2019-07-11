Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A break from the steamy surge & tropical troubles



Showers & storms will increase as a cold front pushes through Kentucky. Some of those storms have the potential to be a little on the strong side. We are going through a real change in the atmosphere. This front will lead us to some "cooler" air for Friday and Saturday. You will also find that humidity will be down some. It will still be noticeable, but it will not be the only thing you think about when you wander outside.

Enjoy your Friday & Saturday! The nicer weather will not be a permanent part of our forecast. Storm chances will be back by Sunday. There are a few rain chances around for Saturday; only those are very small. So Sunday is your next best chance!

We are still watching the tropics very closely. Barry could bring us some rain early next week. As it usually happens, the tropical weather can bring a decent amount of rain to us in Kentucky. It is all about the final track.

Have a great day!