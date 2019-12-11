Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A calm couple of days before the pattern gets active again

It all remains quiet today & tomorrow. Temperatures will stay on the colder side for you this afternoon.

With cold air holding steady, moisture that sweeps in from the south on Friday will encounter that air. I think that could mean that we run into a period of freezing rain on the nose of this system. It will be brief and early, but just enough time to heighten my concerns for some slick spots. Eventually, the warm air will win the battle and it all becomes rain. A chilly rain, but nonetheless, rain!

The next concern that I have is for Sunday through Tuesday. Another winter weather maker will begin to move toward us. It has the potential to bring more snow to our area. It is once again, one to watch!

