Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A calmer couple of days

Once again, we are on the other side of a cold front. There is still a chance that we see a few showers around the area, but not a washout. By this afternoon we will see our humidity level down and some more comfortable air filters back in again.

We will have a couple of calmer days. Highs should run around 83-88 degrees. This puts us around the normal mark. As long as those humidity levels remain down, we should have a really nice few days.

The weekend will feature highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers & storms will roll in late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Have a great day!