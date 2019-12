It looks pretty calm out there for a few days. After a couple of big systems rolled through last week and over the weekend, we can finally rest. Temperatures will slowly climb over the next few days because we will be in between all of the storm activity.

Right as temps max out for the week, another system will swing through the region. It brings a chance of rain back to us! Temperatures will fall again once we reach the other side of this one.

Have a great day!