Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A couple of calm ones before Barry brings rain



You might be able to get out and take a stroll around your neighborhood/farm/hollow without breaking a sweat within the first couple of minutes. Temperatures will be down around the low to mid-80s this afternoon. The humidity that we have been tracking will take a brief break for you today. There could be a stray shower or storm develop in southern or eastern Kentucky, but most will be dry!

Humidity starts to creep back into Kentucky on Saturday. You will begin to feel it in the air again. Our highs will probably get back in the upper 80s. It is just getting us all back to where we were.

By Sunday, I think some bands of showers from Barry will be moving in on us. This isn't the main action. What we see at that point will be mainly in scattered waves. As of this posting, the rounds of showers and storms will increase by Monday night through Tuesday. If Barry stays the course, you should see some gusty winds and widespread rain from this system. It is far enough away from the Gulf of Mexico to keep rainfall totals a little lighter than what we see in Louisiana. Still, we could pick up a few inches of rain.

As usual, there is a lot of uncertainty with this storm. We'll keep a very close eye on the progress.