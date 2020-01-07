Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A couple of calm ones before heavy rain returns



We'll shake off the chill and replace it with some much milder air around here. Each day will be a little warmer than the day before. Before the rain gets going again, I think we reach 60 and sunny. Some would say that is the perfect forecast. It will quickly change as a cold front begins to press in on Kentucky.

A front will cross over and slowly move in on us. It triggers some very heavy rain! I don't question the heavy rains, I do wonder about the exact location. Some projections are suggesting the heaviest swath will see 3-5" of total rainfall. Plenty to be concerned about with rains like that. There is a severe weather signature trying its best to show up for us. This will just add to the already elevated concerns around here.

I will be watching it very closely!