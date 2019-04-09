Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A dry and warm streak begins today



Temperatures will be hovering around 70 degrees again. This time, it comes with sunshine for all of us. Our afternoon looks like a real winner for folks all across Kentucky. It is only the beginning of this warm stretch of weather.

A less than impressive cold front will be moving through Kentucky today. I think it will shave off a few degrees for daytime highs on Wednesday. You will not notice the front passing over Kentucky. It will do so with very little fanfare. Temperatures will probably be down a few degrees between Tuesday & Wednesday. Highs Tuesday will be around 70, and on Wednesday you will see those numbers coming in 65-68.

By the time Thursday gets here, we will be in wild warm-up mode. This monster of a system will bring highs right up to around 80 degrees. At the same time, it will be bringing a full-blown blizzard to other parts of the country. A line of storms will blow in on Friday morning. Some of those might be a little on the strong side. The only thing that might help us out there will be the arrival time of those storms.

Enjoy the next several days!