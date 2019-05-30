Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A few more strong storms possible today

Our setup for this afternoon is not as intense as yesterday's storms. Anything that develops out there today has the potential to be strong or even severe. The biggest issue will once again be strong winds. I think those chances might be a little more isolated — still, something to watch closely.

The driving force for those showers & storms will be a cold front. It brings another round of widespread rain to go along with thunderstorms. This front will be the first one to clear the region in a while altogether. Expect temperatures to drop as it blows in on us. This is setting us up for cooler air to end the week and for the weekend.

June begins Saturday, and our temperatures could hang around the upper 70s to low 80s as it arrives. Those numbers are still above average, but way below where we have been the past few days.

Have a great day!