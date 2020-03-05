Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A few "showers" in an otherwise dry pattern



I am going to keep my eye to the skies over southeastern Kentucky today. A low will be tracking through the deep south. There is a chance that we see some very light rains creep in over the border from Tennessee. That chance isn't significant; it is worth a mention!

A mainly dry front will drop in from the northwest on Friday. Again, do not expect a tremendous amount of rainfall from this system. It will take temperatures down quite a bit for Friday. Most of us will have highs around the upper 30s and mid-40s by the afternoon hours. There is even a chance of a few snow showers blow in on us. There are some hints of light accumulations. It will be tough, but those cold surfaces might get just a little bit.

Expect an excellent recovery for the first FULL weekend of March. It is also the weekend to Spring forward.

Have a great day!

