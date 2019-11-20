Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A late-week soaker is on the way

Temperatures will be running below average this afternoon. However, it will be mainly on the dry side. The cloud cover will tell the tale for our highs today. If we can clear the skies, we will see highs around normal. If those clouds linger, you will get in on the below-average range.

Winds will pick up on Thursday. The strong southerly wind will blow in highs around 60 degrees during the afternoon hours. Scattered showers will develop out ahead of the cold front. The "cold" part of this cold front will not show up until Friday. This system will slowly work across Kentucky, and temperatures will fall on Friday.

Another wave of energy will re-energize rain potential for Friday night & Saturday. It will bring widespread showers to the region. We might even see some locally heavy rain.

Have a great day!