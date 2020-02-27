Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A little more snow slips in again

This next one has a more impressive look than the last one. By no means is this a significant snow event. However, in a season that has featured very little snowfall, significant is subjective. In Lexington, we've only picked up two inches since December 1st. Other areas have had more than that. Let's look at some individual thoughts.

- Snow arrives 3-6 am

- Snowfall totals of 1-2 additional inches

- Higher amounts in the eastern mountains

This could be just enough for some school cancellations or some closings. We will see how it all pans out.

The final day of the month is Saturday, and it looks exactly as you would expect... cold! Highs will be running in the mid and upper 30s. On Sunday, it is like we snap our fingers, and Spring arrives. We will roll towards 60 degrees for highs.

It looks like a lot of Spring shows up next week. Highs could reach the 65-70 degree range. There is also a solid severe weather signature starting to show up. I am also watching some hefty rain potential trying to come together.

Have a great day

