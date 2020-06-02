Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A little more steam with a lot of storm chances



A front will slide very close to Kentucky on Wednesday. It will be just close enough to start triggering storm chances. It will linger long enough to keep the threat alive through the end of the week. As long as it is that close to us, we can expect it to keep our pattern very unsettled.

The weekend will have an actual front drive through Kentucky. It will lead us to a much better chance of rain. Once that front clears out, our rain chances will drop. Temperatures will not respond like this last system. We will keep our highs running right around normal.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!