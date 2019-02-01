Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A little more wintry weather before a temp surge



The forecast has been cold and wintry for days. Our afternoon will finally bring temperatures back above freezing. This warming trend is just getting started with highs jumping above freezing.

A more impressive push of warmth will get in here on Saturday. Most of you will see highs reach the upper 40s and low 50s. It will likely come with some breezy conditions.

Our really warm stuff gets here on Sunday. I think everyone gets right up to 60 or even higher. Now, that is a solid shot of warm air! It will also be a dry one for you. Rain chances will increase after we get into the new work week.

Another big push of cold air will get here by the end of the week. There are some long range hints that we see another winter event on the back side of next weeks front. It will bring thunderstorms and snow! Wild February weather is coming our way.