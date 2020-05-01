Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A little taste of June for the first weekend of May

A few areas in eastern Kentucky will stay right in the middle of the cloud cover and lingering showers today. Those elements should keep temperatures down there for a while longer. I think central Kentucky reaches low and mid-60s and folks to our east stay cooler with highs in the 50s.

The cool stuff does not last long! You will see a full rebound by Saturday afternoon. It looks like highs will probably reach the mid and upper 70s. This would have been one heck of a Derby Day. Expect plenty of sunshine out there.

Our next cold front will begin to drop in on Sunday. It will drive up our chances of showers & thunderstorms. Before that happens, we will see highs reach the upper 70s and low 80s. The rain will come in and crash our summer-like party in a big way. Our normal high runs around 70 and by the time that front is finished with us it will be back to around the low and mid-60s for us.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!

