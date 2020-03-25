Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A little taste of May

This March has been a little lackluster in the back and forths for which this month is known. One part of this month that we usually get is a taste of other months. You will find that after we get through today. It looks like tomorrow will feature highs in the 70s and bring us that true taste of late Spring. Even this afternoon will have some really nice features with highs reaching the mid-60s.

A pretty big system will move across the country for the end of the week. Out ahead of it you will find wind, rain and a lot of warmth. I am thinking highs reach the mid and upper 70s. I will not be shocked if we see an 80 degree reading in our area. You cannot underestimate the southerly wind!

The Saturday storms have the potential to be on the stronger side. This is a pretty potent cold front. It means business! It will probably push the 70s out for a day or so. This part of the system is something I will monitor all week.

It is Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!

