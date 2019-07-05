Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A more of the same forecast



Daily storm chances have been out there with us for a while now. I think that we see that threat continue this afternoon. At any point, during the afternoon hours, we could see storms develop. Once again, some of these storms could be strong, severe or a heavy rain producer. This is no different than any other day this week.

The ground is so full of moisture that sparking a thunderstorm is very easy to do. As long as we are in this high octane environment, the storms will continue to fire up. There is a small hint of relief by next week. There is still a shot of firing up some storms. The only thing I see changing, temperatures could cool some by next week.

