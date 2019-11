Temperatures will still come in lower than what we normally see this time of year. We should have highs in the 55 to 60-degree range. It will not even be close to that level! Most highs will only reach the 40-45.

Overall, the pattern stays dry and sunny until we reach next week. A frontal boundary will swing through the region early next week. It might bring some light rain or even a few snowflakes.

Have a great day!