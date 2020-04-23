Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A pair of windy & wet systems are on the way

Rounds of showers and even a few thunderstorms will be pressing through the region today. Temperatures will vary with the coverage of rain and the dry areas. We might even see a few of you reach the upper 60s while others do not get that warm! Wind will blast in at around 30-40 MPH at times.

The in-between day looks pretty nice. I am talking about your Friday! Right at the beginning of it and right at the end have small rain chances. I think that is about it though. You will have a lot of dry hours!

Our next threat will move in on Saturday. That's when most of you see the showers & storms return. The same things will be happening, high winds with showers & storms. As this pulls away, some of it will linger on Sunday. It looks messy for many of you! Showers will linger with some very chilly air. There is a chance that many will not get out of the 40s and if you do it will only be like low 50s.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!

