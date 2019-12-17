Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A shift from soaking rains to dry & cold conditions

The chill will take full control by later today. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark this afternoon. We have crossed the midway point of December, and we are just a few days away from the official beginning of Winter.

On Wednesday, we will find ourselves on the fringe of some Arctic air. The coldest air will remain just north of our area. It will keep our temperatures down around freezing or even below it at times. I am talking daytime highs here and not lows!

Temperatures will moderate by the end of the week. I think we will see our numbers make a return to the mid to upper 40s. It is an above-normal push for daytime highs.

Have a great day!