Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A soggy final weekend of October



A wave of energy will bring widespread rain this weekend. Most of it will fall on Saturday, but the first few showers will begin later today. This system will move in from the south to the north. We'll all see rain during the overnight hours between Friday and Saturday. Trends are pulling the system a little more to the west, and that means the heavy/steady rain will be more active in western Kentucky.

My latest thoughts

- There will be some dry time for many from I-75 and east

- A swath of 1-3" rainfall will show up in central and southern KY

- Winds will gust 30-40 MPH

- All clear by Sunday morning

Please make the most of today because the constant threat of rain will be with us on Saturday.

Halloween week still looks Interesting!

Have the best weekend that you can