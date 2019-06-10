Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A soggy start to the week

It won't be a washout, but it will be another wet start. Several rounds of showers & storms will be moving through the region.

A frontal boundary will be pressing in on us today & part of tomorrow. During this time we will see showers & thunderstorms develop again. Most of you will not see it rain at a non-stop rate. It's just when it does happen; it has the potential to be heavier at times. We will probably pick up on one to two inches of rainfall.

The front will pass through the commonwealth and drive in some much cooler air and a dry couple of days for midweek. Most days this week will hover around or below average for highs. Some of that will have a lot to do with the late week rain chances. It also has a lot to do with the passing of that cold front.

Have a great day!