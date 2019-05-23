Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A steamy & stormy stretch of May



This pattern has the looks of Summer written all over it. The only thing we don't see a significant push of around here is the big time humidity. Temperatures could come in around 85-90 degrees.

Systems will stall out just north of Kentucky. Showers, storms, and strong activity will be possible. Once again, a conveyor belt of moisture will be tracking just north of Kentucky. That's where we will find some stronger storms and heavier rain. What we see around here will be less organized and more widely scattered. There might be a strong or severe storm here or there.

It is this set-up that will continue through the holiday weekend and beyond.