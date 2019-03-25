Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A true "March weather" week

On Sunday, we reached a high of 69 degrees in Lexington. That was with an abundance of cloud cover in the area.

We could have pushed widespread 70s across central & eastern Kentucky, if not for the cloud cover. A few showers moved into the region during the evening hours, and we will keep that chance around through the evening.

Temperatures will come down behind this system. I think most of you will see highs around the mid-50s to upper 50s this afternoon. Once the system clears the area, numbers will hover around the 45-degree mark for highs. Some of you will find lows come in close the 25 degrees or even colder. The cooler air will not be around for long! Typical March weather begins to flex its muscles this week.

Another temperature jump happens on Wednesday. I think you will see those highs make another run at 60 degrees. While that will seem pretty warm, it is what we should see for this part of March. It appears we could see another big jump by the end of the week. At that point, those highs could run up to 70 degrees. Another system will bring rain for the end of the week and the weekend. So you will see another quick drop in temperatures.