Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A warm and wet week

Rain will arrive later today and we will keep daily chances through Friday. It might even end as a period of snow.

Our Monday looks like the winner of the week. You will find highs running in the low 60s and a mix of sun & clouds. Those clouds will thicken late in the day to set us up for a round of rain. I am not talking washout rains for today. Some of the chances we face later in the week will be much wetter!

A front will move in late Monday night. This is the beginning of our wet period. The front will park right over Kentucky. I don't think it completely clears us, so we will stay in a very unsettled pattern. That also means that we remain on the milder side of it. We should push 60s in until Friday. Waves of energy will roll along the frontal boundary and spark rounds of rain. Some could be heavy at times. There is a solid chance we see thunderstorms this week.

Things to watch from Monday night-Thursday night:

- Temps will surge into the 60s and close to 70.

- Front stalls over Kentucky

- Rounds of rain will move through daily

- Some will be heavy at times

- We could see totals come in around 3-5" for the week

Another wave of energy will finally work a different front through Kentucky for Friday. As it pulls away, it will drop temperatures in a hurry. This will lead to highs falling to around freezing. During that transition, expect a band of snow to develop on the backside. Temps will be down, but nothing like we just had. These will feel warm compared to the cold stuff.

Enjoy your dry moments!