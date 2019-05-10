Jim Caldwell's Forecast | A wet pattern for Mother's Day Weekend



The end of the week has finally arrived. Now we get ready for Mother's Day Weekend. It looks like we will see several rounds of showers & a few storms move in over the next 72 hours. A front will slip into eastern Kentucky before stalling out. By sitting in one spot, it will lay tracks for the next wave of energy.

You will probably experience a great dry period from this evening through Saturday afternoon. Once we make it beyond that period, we will see another storms system roll along that old boundary. It sparks more showers all evening and well into Sunday night. Some of the activity that develops on Sunday will be rather gusty because the low will be right over us.

Highs take a dip and will hover around the 60s this weekend and early next week. This pushes us 5-10 degrees below what we usually see around here.

I hope all of you mothers have a wonderful weekend!