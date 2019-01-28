Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Accumulating snow and extreme cold



As far as the snow is concerned, it isn't as bad as the cold for the middle of the week. Let's take this one thing at a time. Since the snow arrives tonight, we will talk about it.

Monday-Tuesday

A cold front will plow through Kentucky today. Out ahead of this system we will actually find some very mild air... AGAIN! There is a solid chance that some of us will make a run at the 50s. So when the front gets here, it will begin as some rain. The cold air behind it will quickly catch up and change rain to snow. Accumulations will be likely throughout our area. This will make for some tricky travel on Tuesday morning.

Wednesday-Thursday

Another frontal boundary will be right behind the first one. It is tapping into a significantly colder airmass. It will be warmer at around midnight on Wednesday than it will be that afternoon. I am using the word, "WARMER" very loosely! Since at midnight it will be around 18 and by the afternoon hours the temp will dip into the single digits. Factor in the wind and we are tracking subzero wind chill readings all day! This is one of those scenarios that can be extremely dangerous for anyone out in the cold.

We'll keep you up-to-date on the snow and the extreme cold.