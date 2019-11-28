Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Action returns for Thanksgiving weekend



We cleared the latest system from our skies yesterday. It has delivered some much chillier air to the region. Our readings will likely come in around the mid-40s this afternoon. Tracking numbers like that will put us well below normal for highs.

The next big system will arrive on Friday night. Many of you will begin seeing showers blow in late in the evening. This next system looks a lot like the last one. Winds will blow in around 15-25 MPH and gusts will reach 30-40 MPH. I think that there could be a few storms associated with this round. It will be rough out there!

As that system pulls away from the region, it could end as some wintry precipitation. It looks like snow will begin mixing with rain as it heads out of town. Some of you in eastern Kentucky might even see some accumulations in the highest elevations.

Happy Thanksgiving!