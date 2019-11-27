Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Active pattern begins heating up - temps cool down

Temperatures will drop all day! We'll end up with afternoon readings hanging around the mid-40s. High wind gusts will remain active until later this evening. Some of you could see those gusts blast in around 40-50 MPH. Everything slows down by tonight.

Everything looks pretty calm and chilly through Thanksgiving night. We'll see temperatures running even cooler on Friday. There is a good chance that we see highs in the mid-40s again.

The next big system will show up on Saturday. Just like with the last ones, temperatures will climb out ahead of it. We will find highs in the 60s. Unfortunately, those numbers will not be alone! Rain & wind will join the extended weekend. I don't think winds will be as gusty as they have been, but you will still see some impressive numbers around 30 MPH.

As this system pulls away on Sunday night, it could end as some snow! That is something we will watch very closely!