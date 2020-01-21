Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Another day around freezing

Cold air is holding on across Kentucky. We will see it begin to retreat tomorrow! In the meantime, it will be a struggle to see highs around 32 degrees. It looks much calmer and even sunnier this afternoon. You shouldn't see anything falling from the sky.

The middle of the week features temperatures climbing to around average. That means you see highs around 40 degrees on Wednesday. The reason? Another system will begin moving closer to us. We'll find ourselves on the milder side of it.

On Thursday night, we see a few showers begin to stream into our skies. This is an interesting system. It brings rain with some wind to the region, and a shot of cold air immediately follows it.

The colder air will catch up to the moisture and make a transition to snow on Saturday. We'll have to keep a close eye on the changes. Some of the long-range data stuck with rain while the other got a little snowy! Plenty of time to review this one.

