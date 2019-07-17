Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Another day with Tropical rains followed by a little sizzle

Barry has been a part of our weather for a few days, and it is still right here!

Rounds of tropical rain will remain in the area today. This means we might see some hefty rains moving through the region. Unlike previous days, today will have a more widespread threat of rain. The heavy rain threat will impact a few more folks.

The system will finally pull away from Kentucky on Thursday. Many of you will still see a few showers lingering around. For those that stay rain-free, it looks a little steamy for you.

Steam begins to show up by the end of the week and into the weekend. You will likely experience highs around 90 and heat index numbers around 100 or higher. As of this writing, we are under an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH, which could be replaced by a Heat Advisory or Warning soon. There is a lot of moisture out there, and it will push Heat Index numbers up to around 100 or higher.

A strong front will find us by early next week. It will be a cleansing frontal boundary. As it passes, some strong to severe storms could show up as we make this transition.

I think that we will finally see sunshine with low humidity. Some of our nights have the potential to dip to the low 60s or even the 50s. That's some very refreshing stuff!