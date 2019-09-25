Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Another front enters the area soon

Out ahead of this front will bring highs to back above average for this time of year. We should see highs come in at 76 degrees, but we will see highs return to the upper 70s and low 80s. Clouds will increase later, and those clouds will lead to some shower activity.

This next front will bring in some cooler air while it is visiting. Those showers that come with it will also work to keep temperatures down for Thursday. Do not expect it to balance our dry stretch out. It isn't that type of rain! We'll need several real soakers before we get to that point.

Another big warm front will sweep across Kentucky on Friday. When this happens, you can expect temperatures to climb again. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. That's the return of the summer sizzle that won't fizzle. Weekend temperatures will likely reach the low and maybe even some mid-90s.