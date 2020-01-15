Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Another rainmaker moves across Kentucky

It looks like we will get in on some more rain & very mild temperatures. A frontal boundary will move across Kentucky later today & tonight. Just like usual, we will see a decent warm-up out ahead of the cold front. Temperatures might even reach the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. The rainfall will not be very impressive at all.

Once we get to the other side of the cold front, winter starts flexing a little muscle. Not in the wintry weather form, but the cold air! Daytime highs will come in around the low 40s. This is right around normal, but it will be very noticeable.

A stronger system will get here for Friday night into Saturday. This has rain and wind associated with it. We do see a quick temp jump before another significant drop takes place. I think after this one comes together, it stays around for a little while.

Have a great day!