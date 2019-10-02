Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Another record-breaker is on the way

The massive heat ridge that has kept this record heat going for the past few days is still in control. That means that our record high of 91 degrees will fall at some point today. The same thing happens on Thursday. I have debated about the heat potential on Thursday. I think that this ridge is strong enough to keep the front away for a long enough time to reach another record.

Our Thursday front means business. It just won't bring a lot of rain to our area. Temperatures will tank behind the cold front. High temperatures will only come in around the low and mid-70s. Numbers like that look to hang around for a while!

A sold rainmaker arrives on Sunday evening/Monday. It will bring some of the first soaking rains that we have seen in a while. I have seen indications of anywhere from one inch to three inches of rainfall. Now, that would be a nice drink of water.

Have a great day!