Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Another round of storms possible today



Once again, we are facing a small chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms. Temperatures will soar into the 70s. That alone will get the atmosphere baking and aid the development of some stronger storms. Rounds of storms will roll through the area. I think most of it will remain north of Kentucky; however, one or two strong ones can't be ruled out. The main issue will once again be high winds.

A cold front will finally push through the region on Friday and stabilize the pattern. Temperatures will fall for the weekend! The highs we see on Saturday will reach the low and mid-40s. Those are typical highs for late January! It won't last very long at all. Our numbers rally on Sunday.

It is Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!