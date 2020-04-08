Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Another round of strong to severe storms is brewing



This cold front means business! We will remain on the quiet side for most of the day. There will be a few scattered showers & storms, but most will not have to deal with those. It is when the front moves in tonight that we see a better chance of storms. A big chunk of our area is under an ENHANCED RISK. That includes Lexington, Frankfort, Lawrenceburg, Liberty, Versailles, and Georgetown. Just to name a few! Let's evaluate the individual threats.

- Strong winds around 60 MPH or higher

- Very large hail is possible

- Risk of tornadic activity

The other side of this system is much colder. We will see highs run around the low and mid-50s on Thursday & Friday. If you think that is chilly, the overnight lows will really grab you. Most of us will see lows dip down to around 30-35 degrees during that time period.

Overall, I think the pattern favors some much cooler air building in for a significant amount of time. Most of next week will feature temperatures well below normal. I think there might even be a few snowflakes possible. Time will tell!

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!