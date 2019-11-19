Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Another shower maker slips on through

Do not expect a big rain-maker from this round. It is the next round that brings us some decent rains. The first one will drop in from the northwest and throw a little bit of rain around the region. I do not expect much from it. The biggest issue will not be the rain, it will be the quick shot of cooler air. Highs will likely remain around the low to mid-40s on Wednesday because of it.

The next big payer will bring in a surge of temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. It will also be a system that shakes things up pretty good for us. Rain will become widespread and temperatures will tumble behind the front. There are two different worlds here. The first is the pre-frontal world where highs reach 60ish, winds gust 25-30MPH and rain becomes widespread. Then you have the post-frontal world where temps crash and rain sticks around.

Overall, the pattern is beginning to look VERY active as we move into next week. I will be tracking it all for you!