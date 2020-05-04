Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Another wet and cool week



The pattern has shifted and we are on the cooler side of things again. Several rounds of showers will be moving through the region this week. Let's talk about our next best chance, it arrives on Tuesday. It looks like we could see another rainy one from the early morning hours to the afternoon and evening.

Later this week, I expect nighttime temperatures to dip back to around the freezing mark. This could lead to a little more frost or perhaps a good hard freeze. There is some indication that could happen.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!