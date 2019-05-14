Jim Caldwell's Forecast | April feel keeps the chill going for one more day



The "warmth" that you get out there today will be running below average. It will be warmer than Monday. Most will see highs reach the low to mid-60s. I do think that we are rain-free today. Sunshine might even show up over your head.

Once we cross over into Wednesday, another frontal boundary will move in and bring showers. At no point will we see widespread rains in the region. Some showers will be spread out across the area. This front will stop and hang out near the Kentucky/Tennessee border. When it shifts back to the north, it arrives as a warm front.

It looks like a run at 80 or warmer will be possible by the end of the week. Of course, that happens after the warm front runs back across Kentucky. Even the shower chances will be very low.

Have a great day!

