Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Arctic Air follows the snow



If you happen to see a thermometer reach 30 degrees you need to consider yourself lucky! Our numbers will have a hard time getting out of the upper 20s. The problem with that is you will never even feel that "warm" because of the wind. Snow showers will linger for part of the day, but nothing widespread. We'll see some moisture streaming in from Lake Michigan in the form of upslope snow.

Issues to watch closely:

- Temperatures will remain below freezing all-day

- Winds will make it feel like the teens

- Single-digit wind chill readings tonight

This cold blast will not last forever. We will get a bit of a break from the ridiculous cold. The numbers will remain below normal for the remainder of the week.

Have a great day!