Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Arctic Air loosens its grip

There is a solid chance that we see highs jump back to above the freezing mark. This all happens after we had a frigid day yesterday. It takes an air mass like this to get the melting process to begin rolling along.

I think we track temperatures well above freezing for the remainder of the week. We'll probably reach highs around the low and mid-40s. Average highs run in the mid and upper 50s. It is still chilly, but it is so much better than keeping highs in the 20s.

Have a great day!