Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Arctic air begins to move out

These readings have been absolutely incredible! The bitterly cold temperatures, not wind chill, dipped all the way down to around 0. Now, we will see those numbers begin to climb into the teens and low 20s today. This is a whole lot better than running around the single digits. Which we did for most of the day on Wednesday.

A system will make a run at us on Friday. It is one that brings rain, freezing rain and snow. The ground will still be frozen. When the precipitation begins to fall on Friday morning, it will begin to freeze on the frozen surfaces! This will lead us to a layer of ice developing. It could be a messy start to the day. Temperatures will eventually warm enough to get us out of that mode later in the day.

This weekend will be a real winner! Highs will first surge into the 40s on Saturday. It is the first taste of milder air that we see around here. It looks even better on Sunday! You will find highs pushing close to 60 degrees. Not only then, but for a few days next week. It's amazing to think that we will go from 0 to 60 in just a few short days.

Have a great day!