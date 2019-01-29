Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Arctic front brings significant temperature drop

You will encounter some pretty cold temperatures today. I think that highs will run around the low 20s with Wind Chill readings in the single digits. This kind of cold has nothing on the bigger push for tonight and Wednesday. The cold we are about to experience is absolutely incredible.

Wednesday morning will like feature temps around 0 and Wind Chill numbers that will range from -5 to even -20 in some cases. That's based on some of the latest data. Exposure to this kind of cold can be life threatening! You need layers and keep everything on you, that is exposed, covered. This is pipe bursting kind of cold air!

Don't look for relief on Thursday. It looks like we keep those numbers well below freezing again. We will probably begin the day with temps below 0 and wind chill readings that will dig even deeper. We'll get out of the single digits for actual temperatures. We will also see the Wind Chill begin to ease some.

Another system will approach on Friday. It will likely be a rain and snow maker for the region. For it to be able to produce rain... that means temps will have to get above freezing. They will... just not by much!