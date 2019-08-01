Jim Caldwell's Forecast | August arrives with some scattered storms



Scattered showers & storms will be pressing in on us again this afternoon. The same old stationary front is close enough to keep those chances scattered around the region. Again, some of these could bring locally heavy rains or a strong storm.

The next rounds of showers & storms will be here on Friday as well. By this time the front will push deeper into Virginia and West Virginia. That should clear up some of our rain chances for a few days. Yes, there will be some hanging around, but most of us will be dry.

Another significant pattern flip is trying to come together for next week. A cold front will sweep through the region. We should see highs drop to the low 80s and maybe some more 70s. The best part is the drier air making a return. We'll keep watching it.