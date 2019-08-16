Jim Caldwell's Forecast | August will sizzle again this weekend

It looks like the brief break from real heat & humidity is over. Highs will begin making a run in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. When you consider the humidity, it will feel more like August.

This weekend will include highs around 90. If the cloud cover and rain can get together, you will see those highs come in just shy of that. Let's just go with the small rain chance and fewer clouds. That combination will deliver highs around 90 and heat indices 95-100. Keep in mind that any change in cloud cover or rain and we will fall short of that.

Next week will have more days with heat and humidity.

Have a great weekend.