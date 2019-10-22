Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Back to the chilly side

Temperatures will be considerably cooler this afternoon. I kept saying, "Monday morning temperatures will be Tuesday afternoon's highs," on the air Monday morning. Now, here we are about to approach that level. Average highs run around 66 for this part of October. We'll come in below that today!

Not much else happens until this weekend. That's when our next system will roll in and spark showers & storms. This will come in much weaker than the first system of the week. It will have rain and cooler air with it, but nothing out of the ordinary for October.

Have a great day!