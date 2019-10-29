Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Big system set to move in for Halloween

A significant weather player is about to move in for midweek. A weak frontal boundary will press in and knock some of our temperatures down some. It looks like areas that will feel the impact of today's system will be mainly north of our region. Most of us will hover around the 70-degree mark again today. This front will be laying out a path for our big Wednesday system.

An area of low pressure will move northward. As it makes its way to our north, expect a very soggy soaking of rain. Generally, I think that we see 1 to 3 inches of total rainfall. This is from what falls on Wednesday and lasts through Friday morning. There might be some local totals that come in a little higher than that. Halloween is going to be very tricky. Wind and rain will get together and turn everything extremely messy around here.

The cold air will blast in behind this system. As of this posting, the cold air and the moisture look to get together. I think most of you know what happens when temps around 32 degrees meet up with moisture. It leads to some wintry weather potential. We might see a few flakes of snow at the end of this system.